Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

