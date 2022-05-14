Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in April

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,065. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

