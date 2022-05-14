Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in April

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,065. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.