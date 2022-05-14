Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Invitation Homes worth $396,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after buying an additional 706,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 519,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,138,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the period.

INVH stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $36.92. 2,692,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

