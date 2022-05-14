Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $210,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. 1,391,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,633. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

