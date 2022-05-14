Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $454,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.61. 1,480,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.95 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

