Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of Mplx worth $428,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 145,090 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 1,735,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

