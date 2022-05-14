Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $359.46 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $359,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.44. 1,826,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

