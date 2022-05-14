Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $382.21 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.51% of PerkinElmer worth $382,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.61. 1,168,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,560. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $137.37 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.