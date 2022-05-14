Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $479.59 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 7.26% of Coherent worth $479,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,011,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,736,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coherent by 6,515.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.13. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $278.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.58). Coherent had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

