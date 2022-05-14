Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $237,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

