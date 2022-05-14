Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,651,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 25.65% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of MCG stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 324,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,225. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

