Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,359 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,359 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of EPAM Systems worth $366,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $24.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.25. 579,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,486. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

