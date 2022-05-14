Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 420,663 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of CMS Energy worth $247,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,416. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

