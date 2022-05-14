Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,083,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

SRLN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 11,222,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

