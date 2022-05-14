Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NYSE GDOT traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $27.44. 581,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

