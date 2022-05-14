Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 30 ($0.37).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded up GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 27.31 ($0.34). 7,127,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,980,490. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($95,549.25). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($36,845.70).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

