Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €240.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of HYQ opened at €256.20 ($269.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €330.19 and its 200-day moving average is €417.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($644.21).
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.