Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €240.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of HYQ opened at €256.20 ($269.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €330.19 and its 200-day moving average is €417.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($644.21).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.