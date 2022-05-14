Head to Head Contrast: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Yatra Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $17.38 million 5.47 -$16.10 million ($0.21) -7.29

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yatra Online has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -2.37% Yatra Online -50.61% -57.21% -11.93%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital beats Yatra Online on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2021, it served approximately 11.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

