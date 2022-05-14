HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 548.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $235.81 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,153 shares of company stock worth $11,832,257 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.