HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.81 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AZN stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

