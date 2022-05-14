Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

