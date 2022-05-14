iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.05.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.46. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.