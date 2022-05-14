IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

