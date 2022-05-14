ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. ICON Public posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 33.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. 518,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,539. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.59. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

