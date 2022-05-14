Iconic Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,288.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1,288.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00531962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,633.80 or 2.02030944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008505 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.