Ink 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,221.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $143,111.13 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.