Insider Buying: 4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider Purchases £2,500 in Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Rating) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,082.23).

Heikki Lanckriet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4basebio alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,000 shares of 4basebio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,383.80).

4BB opened at GBX 450 ($5.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £55.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32. 4basebio PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($10.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.70. The company has a quick ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4basebio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4basebio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.