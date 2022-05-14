Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires £148.98 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Graham Bird bought 573 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($183.68).

LON XPF opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Friday. XP Factory Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £39.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.73.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

