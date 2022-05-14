Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires £148.98 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPFGet Rating) insider Graham Bird bought 573 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($183.68).

LON XPF opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Friday. XP Factory Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £39.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.73.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About XP Factory (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

