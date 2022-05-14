International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day moving average of $352.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

