International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. 19,949,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,880,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

