International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,126 shares of company stock worth $46,000,674. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 6,491,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

