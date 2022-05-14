Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.25

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 6284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

