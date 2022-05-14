Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.94. The company had a trading volume of 83,579,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $284.94 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

