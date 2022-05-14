iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 678.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,992,000 after buying an additional 759,886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $67.93. 180,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

