iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 3.10% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000.

NYSEARCA:IBHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 186,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,846. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

