iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.62. 763,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,625. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.74 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

