iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after buying an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after buying an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 326,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,766. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

