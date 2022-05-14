iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,622. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

