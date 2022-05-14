Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Jamf stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

