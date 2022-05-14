Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 462.20% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

