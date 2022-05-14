JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

