John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 50.3% in April

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BTO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 48,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
