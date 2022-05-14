Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $44,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,113,000 after buying an additional 259,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.