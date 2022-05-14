Joseph Group Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.