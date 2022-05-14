JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($187.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($149.47) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.92 ($154.66).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €106.36 ($111.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.39. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

