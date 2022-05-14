JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($212.63) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($177.89) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €227.62 ($239.60).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €188.35 ($198.26) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €190.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €198.01. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.