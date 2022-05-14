JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.88 ($39.87) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($22.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.71.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

