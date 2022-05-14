JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 6,100

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,406.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $195.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.69 and a 200 day moving average of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $184.12 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

