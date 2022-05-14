KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,060 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $157,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.