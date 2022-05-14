Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

